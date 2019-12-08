|
STEVERSON, Bobbie Lee Age 77, of Dayton, born on April 29, 1942, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her husband, James S. Steverson; daughter, Monique D. Steverson; mother, Bernice M. Jones; adoptive parents, Mary and James Dentham. She attended Roosevelt High School and retired as a Legal Secretary. She was a member of St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Mia (Shawn) Wallace of Texas, Nekeesha (Kevin) Foreman of Dayton, OH; sister, Jean Hargrave of Chicago, IL; 7 grandchildren, Martel (Michelle) Luster, Patience Riggins, Brent (Tiara) Steverson, Ashley Wallace, Aaran (Demar) Jones, Jazzmine Wallace, Dajanique Steverson; 11 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 10th 1 PM at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019