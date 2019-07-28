|
BOGGS, Bobby Edward 86, of Springfield passed away July 25, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, OH. He was born June 13, 1933 in Olive Hill, KY to William and Minnie (Whitt) Boggs and attended Plattsburg High School. Bobby worked at Springfield Manufacturing, Kelsey-Hayes, and retired in 1997 after 29 years of service from General Motors Delphi. Bobby served in Germany with the US Army (73rd AAA AW Battalion) and had the privilege of attending Honor Flight Dayton in 2012. Bobby's passion was riding his BMW. He rode his bike to 49 states and numerous BMW rallies. Bobby was a member of Lawrenceville Church of God. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Yetter) Boggs; step-children Dwayne (Candace) Gremler, Tamala (Andy) Irick, Cheryl (Walter) Sigler, grandchildren; Nathan & Aubrey Hale, Benjamin, Jeremy & Allison Sigler, Samantha (Robert) Kitson & Mallory Gremler; sister Eloise Miller; son-in-law: Tom Hale. Pre-deceased by his parents; brothers Jack & Kenneth Boggs; sister Virginia Lois Boggs; in-laws William Miller, Jean Boggs, Florence Boggs, Wilbur (Jack) Yetter, Jane (Lloyd) Boeshaar, Keith & Nadine Yetter. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 Noon 2 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Bobby's life will be Thursday at 2:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. The family would like to thank The Ohio Veterans Home for their compassion and care of Bobby in the last year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Honor Flight Dayton or the Lawrenceville Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from July 28 to July 30, 2019