BURRESS, Bobby D. 88, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born June 4, 1930 in Hazard, Kentucky the son of the late Jesse & Minnie (Sewell) Burress. He was a U.S. Army, Korean Conflict veteran and retired from General Motors. He is survived by two daughters, Pamala Burress & Brenda Jacques; son Bobby T. Burress; four grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Turner; niece Sue Howard; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Grace Burress; brothers, J.W., Ronald & John Burress; and sisters Ethel and Louise. Visitation will be 11-1 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019