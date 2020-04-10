|
FENN, Bobby L. 78, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 19, 1941 in Hayward, California, the son of the late Thomas and Martha (Burch) Fenn. Bobby retired from Navistar in 2006 after 37 years of service. He was an avid bowler, San Francisco 49ers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Bobby was a member of the Buckeye Sports Lodge where he enjoyed the company of many friends. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Cathy L. (Vititoe-Cochran) Fenn; one daughter, Kristine Carcamo of Springfield; two sons, Bob (Gail) and Chris (Debbie) Fenn both of California; one step-son, Michael (Jessica) Cochran of Beavercreek; one sister, Betty Crawford of Oklahoma; one brother, Tom (Shirley) Fenn of Oregon; seven grandchildren, Bobby, Samantha, Douglas, David, Ian, Ethan and Lela, two great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family and burial will follow at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020