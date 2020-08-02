1/1
Bobby ISAAC
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISAAC, Bobby Joe Age 72, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born May 31, 1948 in Dayton to the late Bill Joe & Clara Grace (Cooper) Isaac. Bobby Joe was a 1966 graduate of Northridge High School and went on to obtain his Bachelors of Science in Business from Wright State University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force having served in Viet Nam. Working as an accountant for more than 30 years at General Motors, he retired in 2000. He is survived by two children, Clint Isaac (Emilee) and Melinda Oliveira (Mike); four grandchildren, Delaine & Breckin Oliveira, Collin & Wyatt Isaac and by cousins, Mike & Sharon Reed of Tuscaloosa, AL and Charlie Robinson of Ashland, KY. Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his cousin Vivian Robinson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved