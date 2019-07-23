Home

JONES, Bobby J. Age 81, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Tishabelle Jones on November 30, 1937 in Leslie County, Kentucky. Bobby retired from Ford Motor Company after 47 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Anita Monk (fianc? Bill Shumway); granddaughter Ashley Monk; brothers Bill Jones and Harry Jones. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janet Jones; brother Henry Jones; sisters Betty Imhoff and Ruth Gatliff. A visitation will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1pm-2:30pm with a private family burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019
