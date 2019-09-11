Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Bobby McGHEE


1931 - 2019
Bobby McGHEE Obituary
McGHEE, Bobby J. "Jack" Age 87 of Dayton passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Nemia McGhee and son, Michael McGhee. He is survived by his four children, Jeff (Teresa) McGhee, Greg (Rachelle) McGhee, Bobby L. (Missie) McGhee and Karen McGhee; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and dear friends. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Contributions may be made to and/or Shriners Hospital Cincinnati, in Jack's memory. To share a memory of Jack or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
