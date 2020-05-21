Home

NICHOLS, Bobby 56, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on September 9, 1963. Bobby was a firefighter/paramedic with the City of Middletown Fire Department for many years. He attended Turning Point Church. Bobby is survived by his fiance, Jeannie Yazell; three sons, Josh (Karissa) Nichols, Jacob Nichols & Jesse Nichols and their mother, Shelley Nichols; mother, Jodenia (Gary) McIntire; brother, Jon (Tricia) Nichols; sisters, Cindy (Bobby) Ramsey & Belinda (Jordan) Hale; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Nichols and sister, Tina Nichols. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Turning Point Church, 5670 West Alexandria Rd., Madison Township with Pastor Greg Cox officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, at the church. Please sign the guestbook at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com__;!!JZyed81S!zWz223aIZqo9CZNxsvYmvn_HGZ68QIffYtCk8qqBDYS183zqAHpD2K_wS4DmWQlX$
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020
