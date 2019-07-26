Home

OWENS, Bobby Ray Age 78 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Grundy, Virginia on May 26, 1941 the son of Ray Ward and Nellie Catherine Owens. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a baker for the Wonder Bread Co. and Kroger's for many years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon L. (Steele) Owens; son Bobby Duane (June) Owens; daughter Vicki Lynn (Charles) Young; 2 grandchildren Carissa (Zach) Grosh and Philip (Shannon) Owens; 2 great grandchildren Makenna N. Grosh "Little Foot" and Clayton R. Grosh "Big Bear"; and a great granddaughter Kayla Angles. He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie C. Roper and his step father Vermon C. Roper. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 26, 2019
