SHEPHERD, Bobby G. Age 65, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his home. He was born September 7, 1954, in Brookville, Indiana, the son of the late Floyd and Katherine (nee Witt) Shepherd. In 1983, he married Carol McCubbins. Mr. Shepherd was a self- employed mechanic for many years. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shepherd; his children, Cindy Hernandez, Sandy (Ener) Mendez, Jennifer (Miguel) Gomez, Jolynn (Efrain) Zepeda, Bobby (Andrea) Shepherd, Dustin (Carrie) Shepherd, Adrian Barbecho and Robin Reynoso; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (the late Joe) Holloran, Chris (Carol) Shepherd, Troy (Pam) Shepherd, and Linda (Jerry) Wade. Mr. Shepherd is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Combs, Carol Shepherd, and Floyd Shepherd. The family would like to express a special thanks to Kathy Holloran, Carrie Shepherd and Andrea Hayes for they compassionate care of Bob. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 2:00 PM until the time of the funeral at 4:00 PM. Burial will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Locust Grove Cemetery in London, KY. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 26, 2020.