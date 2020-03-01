|
|
TURNER, Bobby Leon Age 36 passed away unexpectantly 2/25/2020. A native Daytonian born to the late Jeffery Turner and Stephanie Finch. Graduate of Colonel White H.S. Preceded in death by his father, grandparents Leon & Katherine Roberts, Myron Turner; uncles Jerome & Jerry Turner. Survived by mother Stephanie, 4 children Dakoldes "Kodi", Aliya, Titus and Aubrey; grandmother Mildred Turner; siblings Quincy, Shannon, Zaccheus, Brandi, Shadoe & Lashawn. A host of other relatives and friends. Services 1 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at H. H. Roberts. Visitation 12 PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020