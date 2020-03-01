Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Bobby Leon Age 36 passed away unexpectantly 2/25/2020. A native Daytonian born to the late Jeffery Turner and Stephanie Finch. Graduate of Colonel White H.S. Preceded in death by his father, grandparents Leon & Katherine Roberts, Myron Turner; uncles Jerome & Jerry Turner. Survived by mother Stephanie, 4 children Dakoldes "Kodi", Aliya, Titus and Aubrey; grandmother Mildred Turner; siblings Quincy, Shannon, Zaccheus, Brandi, Shadoe & Lashawn. A host of other relatives and friends. Services 1 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at H. H. Roberts. Visitation 12 PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -