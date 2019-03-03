|
WALKER, Bobby Jewel Master Sargent (retired), age 85 of Dayton, departed this life Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Andre Gross Sr., Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019