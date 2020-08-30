1/
BOBBY WILLIAMS
1949 - 2020
WILLIAMS, Bobby Gene Bobby Gene Williams, 70, of Springfield, passed away Thursday morning, August 27, 2020. He was born in Xenia, Ohio, on November 26, 1949, the son of the late Lewis Willard and Ruth Imogene (Cruea) Williams. He is survived by sisters, Peggy Mullins, Ethyl (Keith) Borders and Sue Stace; brother, Dan (Kim) Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Williams and Jane Loper and brothers, Jim, Ray and Johnny Williams. A private graveside service will be held in New Carlisle Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
