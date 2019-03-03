SZYLLER, Bobette C. Rothenberg Graubarth 95, of Covington, LA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2019. Bobette was born on April 19, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio to Pauline Schadel and Lester Rothenberg. She graduated from Northwestern University and the College of Dayton Art Institute. While raising three children with her first husband, Harry Graubarth M.D., she was a vital part of the Dayton Jewish and artistic communities. When her marriage ended, Bobette moved to New Orleans, the city she loved, dancing to the music as she also began an effort to bring vitality into nursing home care. She studied at the Ohio Commission on Aging, the Scripps Foundation Gerontology Center, and the University of Michigan. Bobette developed her own program, Longevity Therapy, wrote a book, and made several films. In 1986, Bobette married Leon Abraham Szyller and in 1993, moved to Covington, LA. Their home became a well-loved community treasure as they hosted many family parties and musical, spiritual and healing events. Bobette remained close to her Jewish roots as a member of the Northshore Jewish Community Synagogue. She also treasured the relationships formed in the "Grandmother Group," her yoga class, and Clearwater Sanctuary meditation group. She was a longtime supporter of the Women's Center in Abita Springs. In 2016, Bobette lost both her home and her husband, but not her spirit. She moved into a new home in Covington with her son Jon. Until the end, Bobette was a model for her own "longevity" program. Her exuberance and great style - her amazing wit, her 50 year commitment to yoga and healthy living, music, and people - made her a life-dancer, an inspiration, and teacher to many. Bobette is survived by her sister Jeanne Betty Weiner, 98, of Sarasota, Florida and by her three children: daughter Robin Graubarth of Ann Arbor MI; son, Jonathan Graubarth of Covington, LA and daughter Heidi Vizelberg of Kenner, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Maxbetter Vizelberg of Cambridge, MA and Ella M. Graubarth (Miles) of Ann Arbor, MI and great grandson, Jacob Selfridge of Ann Arbor. She is predeceased by her son in law, Igor A. Vizelberg. Bobette leaves many loved nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Services will be on Sunday March 3rd at 11:00 at E.J. Fielding Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation 71667 Leveson Street, Abita Springs, LA 70420 www.womenscenterforhealing.org Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary