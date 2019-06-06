|
JAMES, Bolden E. "Gene" Of Dayton passed away peacefully on 6/1/2019 at his home surrounded by Family. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Emma James, daughter Rogena Munnerlyn, son Darrell Alexander, siblings Lee, Clark, & Russel Taylor, Olivia Jenkins & Joseph W. James. Gene was a 1948 graduate of Dunbar H.S. In addition to several careers he was a General Motors Retiree after 39 years of service. Gene leaves to cherish his memory his children, Dr. Michael (Tina) James-Lester, Granville James-Young, Velda James, Steve James, Kevin James, Starla Alexander, Deborah (Davis) Clark, Gina (McKinney) Benton. Numerous loving & caring grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; Sister, Wilma Louise Allman; loving sister-in-law Mattie James, lifelong friend- Alton Sheffield. Visitation 10 AM. Service follows at 11 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019