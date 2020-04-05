|
BEHNKEN (Boomershine), Bonna Lee Age 88, of Brookville, departed this life and embraced her beloved Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, at 2:53pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) E. Behnken, her parents, Cleon and Eva (Heffner) Boomershine, her sister, Ramona Evans and brother-in-law, Ralph Hofacker. Bonna Lee grew up attending St. Peter's Lutheran Church of New Lebanon where she and Bob were married on April 26, 1953, before transferring her membership to Providence Lutheran Church of Brookville. Bonna Lee is survived by her four sons (and daughters-in-laws) Scott, Lee, Kent (Lisa) and Brent (Heidi) Behnken, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Volette Hofacker, brothers-and-sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is dearly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Visit www.gilbert-fellers.com to send email condolences, to read more about Bonna Lee's biography and for info regarding arrangements. GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD., BROOKVILLE, OHIO.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020