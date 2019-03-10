Home

Bonnetta JUDD

JUDD (nee Seifert), Bonnetta Age 89, formerly of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township. Bonnetta was born December 4, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio to the late, Otto Henry and Nellie (Whitebrock) Seifert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Charles Judd. Bonnetta was a graduate of Springfield High School and was the former owner of Bonnetta's Bridal Fashions in the Shops of Oakwood. She will be sadly missed by her cherished dog Cheyenne and special friend Brenda Shortt. Visitation at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 12, at Saint Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment immediately following at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnetta's memory may be made to . Arrangements by WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
