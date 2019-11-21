|
BLANTON (Mullins), Bonnie L. Age 85 of Englewood, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home after a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. She was born July 25, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, KY to the late Virgil Mullins Sr. and Delia Woolery. Bonnie retired after more than 30 years working for Northmont City Schools, and was a lifelong member of Grace Bible Church. She is survived by her daughter: Kathy Guthrie, son: Thomas (Kim) Blanton, grandchildren: Chris (Angie) Guthrie, Kelly (Chris) Plummer, great grandchildren: Devin (Stephanie) Blanton, Cooper and Elliana Guthrie, great-great granddaughter: Zoey Blanton, siblings: Virgil (Delores) Mullins, George (Linda) Woolery, Anna (Milton) Elliott, Carol (Jim Sullivan) Schatzman, brother-in-law: Earl Schatzman, sister-in-law: Shirley Mullins, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: William "Doug" Blanton, step-father: George Woolery, sister and brother-in-law: Ida and Cecil Young and brother: Earl Mullins. The family would like to thank Bonnie's niece: Cindy Bradley for the dedicated care she provided to her for many years. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tom Weimer officiating. Interment will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
