BOWMAN-STEELE-BAKER, Bonnie Sue Age 65, passed away on May 19, 2019, in Pahrump, NV. She was a graduate of Belmont H. S. and received her nursing degree in Marion, Oh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Betty, and brother, Ken. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Baker, brother Ed (Jan), and sister Jill Neace (Tom). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at First Baptist Church, 16 W. 2nd St, Franklin, Oh at 3pm. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pk., 45419.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019