Bonnie Bratton
BRATTON (Devena), Bonnie L. Age 83 of Kettering passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Gladys May Devena and her brother James Devena. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Bratton, son Kim (Carla) Merical of Bellbrook, daughter Lori Sweitzer of Kettering and son Donald Matthew Bratton of Dayton, 3 grandchildren, Kyle Merical of Florida, Samantha (Richard) Giuliano of South Carolina and Matthew Bratton of Dayton, 2 great grandsons, Ryder Giuliano and Elliott Giuliano, as well as many extended family members and friends. Bonnie graduated Wilbur Wright High School in 1954 and worked for Top Value Enterprises. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, other family and friends. She was also involved in her Church, Faith Lutheran. Memorial service to be at Faith Lutheran Church, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 3315 Martel Drive, Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
