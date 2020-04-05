Home

Bonnie Bringhurst Obituary
BRINGHURST, Bonnie L. Of Dayton, OH, beloved wife and mother, passed away March 10, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born April 16, 1942 in Buffalo, NY to the late Carl and Jean (Campbell) Adamson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Arthur G. Bringhurst; son, David A. Bringhurst; sister, Marlene L. Tyrrell and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, knitting and gardening. She loved and owned many different kinds of animals, especially dogs, birds and horses. Services for Bonnie will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SICSA, Humane Society of Greater Dayton or , in Bonnie's memory. To share a memory of Bonnie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
