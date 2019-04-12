Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Bonnie Cain Obituary
CAIN, Bonnie Age 84, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born February 25, 1935 to Mary M and Logan B Burton. She formerly resided in Weirton, West Virginia. Bonnie is survived by her sons, John W (Mary Ann) Cain II; Gregory Cain and Phillip W (Fianc? Amy Tomaszewski) Cain, Sister Madeline (John) Underwood, Sister Doris Wolfe, Brother David (Margie) Burton; granddaughter Brittany Cain, grandson Jeremy Cain and great granddaughter Alayna Michael. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband John W Cain; and parents. A visitation for Bonnie will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:00am at the funeral home, with Pastor James Simpkins officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Cain family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2019
