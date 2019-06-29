CARPER, Bonnie B. 72, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born December 29, 1946 in Springfield the daughter of Whitley O. and Evelyn (Anderson) Bayliss. Bonnie worked as an elementary school teacher for Springfield City Schools for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Survivors include 2 children and spouses, Amy & Mark Lewis, Greensboro, NC and Aric & Angela Carper, Enon; 4 grandchildren, Kellen and Katen Lewis and Austin and Abigail Carper. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Steve" Carper in 2006 and her brother, Ronald Bayliss. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Forest Glen and Ohio's Hospice for all their wonderful care. Friends may call from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday in Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to , or the Clark County Library. Published in Springfield News Sun from June 29 to June 30, 2019