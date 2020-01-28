|
COMBS, Bonnie Jean 76, of Campton, Kentucky widow of the late Phil Combs departed this life January 25, 2020. She was a daughter of the late John & Ada Gentry Hayes born in Campton, Kentucky on January 24, 1944. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Hayes (Rose) & Charles Von Back (Karen) both of Middletown, Ohio; one daughter, Belinda Martin (Shelby) of Dayton, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; four brothers & four sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Combs; one son, Michael Steven Back & her parents, John & Ada Gentry Hayes. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives & friends to mourn her passing. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020