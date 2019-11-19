|
|
GARRETT, Bonnie Jean 80, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in her home. She was born on October 20, 1939, in Morehead, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie and Lacey (Mays) Winkleman. Bonnie loved to sing, read and challenge herself with a good word puzzle. She is survived by her husband Philip R. Garrett Sr. of 51 years, daughter, Antoinette D'Amico, son, Philip R. (Michelle) Garrett Jr., sisters: Evangeline Miller and Lavena Dewell; grandchildren: Hayden and Kate Garrett. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Johnny and Sonny Winkleman. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2019