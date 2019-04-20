Home

Bonnie Greenawalt Obituary
GREENAWALT, Bonnie 77, of Huntsville passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Logan Acres. She was born October 9, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Glenn and Carmen (Shaftner) Smith. Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Tecumseh High School and was a retired Beautician -Hairdresser. Pastor Penny Reeves will officiate a graveside service 10:00 am Saturday April 20, in Ferncliff Cemetery Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory West Liberty.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 20, 2019
