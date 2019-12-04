|
HAULMAN, Bonnie L. 76, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord in her residence surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2019. She was born October 1, 1943 in Springfield, the daughter of William and Betty (Horton) Abbott. Mrs. Haulman was a devoted member of Hillside Avenue Church of God. She and her husband were well known for entertaining the youth of the church during the annual Church of God Camp Meetings. She was active with the church food pantry, Quest and funeral dinners. Bonnie also loved spending time with her family, photography and playing the piano. She had been employed in the Photo Lab at Clark State. Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 1/2 years; Lamar E. Haulman, three children; Matthew (Jennifer) Haulman, Springfield, JoAnn (Donny) Jackson, Mt. Juliet, TN and Jeremy (Melissa) Haulman, Springfield, six grandchildren; Zachary (Shelby) Haulman, Lindsay Haulman, Nathanael Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Nicholas Haulman and Andrew Haulman, four great grandchildren; Shyaynna, Zayne, Makenzie and Levi, one brother; Bobby (Sonnie) Abbott, Plain City, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Bill Abbott and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the Hillside Avenue Church of God with Pastor Mike Criner and Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2019