1/1
Bonnie HAWN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAWN, Bonnie J.

Bonnie J. Hawn, age 82 of

Riverside, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1938, in Crawford, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thurman and Bonnie Shepherd. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Hawn; and grandson, Christopher Hubbard. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Ruth Hubbard, JoAnn Hubbard; granddaughters, Shannon Hawn, Kelley Hubbard; grandson, Timmy Hubbard; great- grandchildren, Cameron, Taylor, Jason Jr. and Timothy; several siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Bonnie was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved