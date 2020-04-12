Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Mahaffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Mahaffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Mahaffey Obituary
MAHAFFEY, Bonnie Rose 91, passed away on April 7 at Ohio Living, Mount Pleasant in Monroe. Bonnie was born on March 17, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Joe and Louisa Minton. She was the oldest of 7 children. Bonnie attended Hamilton High and graduated in 1947. She married Wesley Mahaffey on August 31, 1947. Bonne enjoyed crocheting, cooking, nature walks and being a grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Zilch, her brother, Bob Minton, her sister, Shirley Sayres and her grandchildren, Janis, Jason, Michael and John Matthew. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Wade Mahaffey, her sons, David Michael Mahaffey and Wesley Dale Mahaffey, her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Gail Mahaffey, her son-in-law, John Patrick Zilch and her brothers, Tom, Dewey, James and Paul. A funeral was held on April 10 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -