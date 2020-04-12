|
MAHAFFEY, Bonnie Rose 91, passed away on April 7 at Ohio Living, Mount Pleasant in Monroe. Bonnie was born on March 17, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Joe and Louisa Minton. She was the oldest of 7 children. Bonnie attended Hamilton High and graduated in 1947. She married Wesley Mahaffey on August 31, 1947. Bonne enjoyed crocheting, cooking, nature walks and being a grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Zilch, her brother, Bob Minton, her sister, Shirley Sayres and her grandchildren, Janis, Jason, Michael and John Matthew. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Wade Mahaffey, her sons, David Michael Mahaffey and Wesley Dale Mahaffey, her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Gail Mahaffey, her son-in-law, John Patrick Zilch and her brothers, Tom, Dewey, James and Paul. A funeral was held on April 10 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
