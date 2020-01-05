Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Bonnie McDONALD

Bonnie McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Bonnie E. 89, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus. Bonnie was born February 8, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio to Herman and Edith (Frey) McDonald. She was a retired meat clerk for Albers Colonial Store and member of St. Teresa Church. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Kelly Maugans; and special friends, Ethel Brodbeck, Jean Malaby and Dawn Willis. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and William McDonald; and six sisters, Anna Belle Fernung, Mary McDonald, Helen McDonald, Evelyn Dunn, and twin sisters, Janet and Janice McDonald. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ray Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
