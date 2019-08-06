|
McKINLEY, Bonnie S. Harrington Age 64, of Moraine, passed away August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara (Shaw) and Jim Wilson. Bonnie is survived by sons, Billy and Eric Harrington; brother, Robert (Ruthina) Wilson; granddaughter, Jasmine; step-daughter, Susan Miller; best friend, Debbie Redick and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. If desired donations may be made to the 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 in Bonnie's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
