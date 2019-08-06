Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie McKINLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie McKINLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie McKINLEY Obituary
McKINLEY, Bonnie S. Harrington Age 64, of Moraine, passed away August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara (Shaw) and Jim Wilson. Bonnie is survived by sons, Billy and Eric Harrington; brother, Robert (Ruthina) Wilson; granddaughter, Jasmine; step-daughter, Susan Miller; best friend, Debbie Redick and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. If desired donations may be made to the 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 in Bonnie's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now