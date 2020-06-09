NICHOLS, Bonnie Sue Age 89, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Max Meadows, Virginia, on February 4, 1931, to the late David Dewey and Annie Margaret Collins (nee Hale). She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nichols; grandson, Christopher Farra; step-mother, Dessie Lena Webb Collins; siblings, Charles Crockett Collins, Dewey Francis Collins, Margaret Loraine Counts, Elva Nadine Stein, and Johnny Frank Collins. Bonnie is survived by her children, Faye Mitchell, Becky Farra, David (Regina) Farra, and Kim Salyer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Betty Jo Carter; and a host of other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, and in loving memory of Bonnie, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Graveside Service will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Durig on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. www.NewcomerDayton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.