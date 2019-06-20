PAYTON, Bonnie K. Died on June 15, 2019. Her parents Rev. Donald and Alta Payton, a brother and sister preceded her in death. She was born February 16, 1936 at the Deaconess Hospital in Louisville, KY. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Rudolph, Kettering, OH and Paula Rudolph, Greenville, SC, a grandson, Julian Rudolph, Dayton, OH, and sister Ruby Hunt, Louisville, KY. She was a retired business high school teacher. She taught one year in KY and the rest of her teaching career in OH. She received degrees from Lindsey Wilson College, Union College, and a MED from the University of Dayton, OH. She was a faithful member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister and as a God's Pantry volunteer. In addition, she was a member of St. Luke's Daughters of Eve and Women of Faith groups. Bonnie bequeathed her body to Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be a memorial service at St. Luke UMC, 2351 Alumni Dr., Lexington, KY 40517 on Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson St., Columbia, KY 42728 or St. Luke UMC, Stephen Ministry, 2351 Alumni Dr., Lexington, KY 40517. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary