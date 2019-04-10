|
|
PENWELL, Bonnie L. 74, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bonnie was born April 28, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to Theodore Francis and Edith Isabelle (Gatten) Erskine. She loved to shop and was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma Hot Wheels" and "Oma." Survivors include three children, Cammy (John) Sickles, Dena (Rick) Whitaker and Nancy (Oliver) Sanders, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Johnny "Jet" (Marie), Jennifer (Sam), Sabrina (Kayla), Sierra, Vincent, Dylan, Stephani, and Oliver, III; 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cindy, Nathan, Jaece, Mikey, Bobby, Christopher, Kayleigh, Jacob, Alliana and Eliza; her beloved dog, Chewy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 1989; two grandchildren, Ashley and Teddy; one brother, Ernie Erskine; and two nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019