Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie RAMSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie RAMSEY


1928 - 2019
Bonnie RAMSEY Obituary
RAMSEY, Bonnie Joanne 91, of New Albany, Ohio and formerly of Springfield, passed away in her home on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019. She was born in Springfield on March 12, 1928, the daughter of the late William and Mary A. (Roush) Sherrow. She retired from WPAFB in 1986 and was a member of the East High St. Church of Christ and New Albany Church of Christ. Bonnie was preceded in death by husbands, Luke Schwarm in 1952 and Robert L. Ramsey in 1987 and sisters, Betty Kershner, Beverly Weingart and Jane Wright. She is survived by five daughters, Connie Schwarm Siefker (Carl), Gail Schwarm Eckler (Bruce), Tina Schwarm Bigelow (Dan), Sabrina Ramsey Hurley, Kimberlee Ramsey; 'daughter number 6', Diana Todd; eleven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Bonnie's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Grear presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
