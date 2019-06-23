Home

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Bonnie ROOT Obituary
ROOT (Royse), Bonnie J. Age 69, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Bonnie was born November 20, 1949 in Fairborn, Ohio to the late Robert and Leola Royse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Donald E. Root; and one son, Brian Root. Bonnie is survived by one son, Eric Root and his wife Denise; one daughter, Cynthia Root; 3 grandchildren, Kyle, Kaitlyn, and Levi; and by her extended family & many good friends. Bonnie was a secretary for various contractors at Wright Patterson Air Force Base from 1989 until retirement in 2010. The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Kenny Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
