|
|
RYLES, Bonnie It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to the world's best Mom Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019. Bonnie Jean Ryles was born in Fayette County, Kentucky June 4th, 1934 to Clyde Clarence and Sallie Virginia Eason. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jesse C. Ryles. Besides being a fiercely protective and devoted mother, "Miss Bonnie" was well known and sought after in the childcare community for many years. Bonnie is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Marsha Ryles; daughters and sons-in-law: Debra Jean and Kenneth W. Fenn, Cheryl L. and Douglas A. Bledsoe, and Kimberly G. and Kenneth DeWayne Hopping. She is also survived by sister, Joann Himes; brother and sister-in-law Clyde Wylie (Bud) and Carolyn Eason, brother Wayne Eason, thirteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her great granddaughter, Hunter, for her loving care during Bonnie's decline. The family would also like to thank for their exemplary care during Mom's final days. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 South Dixie Drive, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019