Bonnie SAINTIGNON
1929 - 2020
SAINTIGNON, Bonnie J. Bonnie J. Saintignon, 90 of St. Marys, passed away at 12:37 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born in Battlecreek, MI, on December 20, 1929, to Milo & Ethel Ayers, who preceded her in death. On July 3, 1948, she married Eldon Saintignon who preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Danny (Tina) Saintignon and Doug (Paula) Saintignon; two daughters, Debra Drew and Diana Sudman; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Declan Saintignon; a brother, Robert Ayers; two sons-in-law, John Sudman & Morey Drew; and a grandson, Devren Saintignon. Graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery, Freyburg, at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Bonnie's memory. The Saintignon family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
