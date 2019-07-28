|
SMITH, Bonnie L. Age 74 of Fairfield passed away Friday July 26, 2019. She was born March 15, 1945 in Scottsburg, Indiana the daughter of the late James and Minerva (Holland) Testerman. On December 9, 1961 in Newport, Kentucky she married George E. Smith. Mrs. Smith worked as a cook at Fairfield Middle School for many years. She is survived by her husband George E. Smith; one son James L. (Maridon) Smith; grandchildren Stefan Smith and Justin M. Smith; step grandchildren Casey, Kristen, and Tyler; one brother Paul (Sandy) Testerman and one sister Barbara Harrington. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday July 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019