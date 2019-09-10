|
WHITBY (Watkins), Bonnie I. Age 99, of Bellbrook, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at . She was born July 22, 1920 to Dollie Watkins (Proffitt) and Arthur Watkins. Bonnie married Ned Willis Whitby on Feb. 7, 1946. Together they had four children, and Bonnie whistled while she worked in the home; gardening, canning, homecooked meals that always ended with dessert, and making quilts and clothes for every occasion. She never let the kids win at checkers, imparting the sage wisdom that they "need to learn how to lose." The family attended church whenever the doors were open at Belleview Baptist, now called First Baptist Church in Bellbrook, where Bonnie taught Sunday School for many years. In their later years, Bonnie and Ned were members of The Grange in Bellbrook as well as the Senior Citizens of Bellbrook. They also started a tradition for family camping in the backyard once a year, with all the kids and grandkids, that involved campfire games and scavenger hunts. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, and daughter Patricia Ann (Whitby) Robinson. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ned; son Allen Whitby (Shirley), daughters Sheila Saunders (John) and Betty Quakenbush (Sherman), 5 grandchildren Ryan (Chelsea), Ashlie (Michael), Amanda, Michael, Allison (AJ), and 8 great-grandchildren. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St., Bellbrook) from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Life Celebration Services will be held after the visitation at 1pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Bonnie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com, by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019