Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Bonnie WOLF Obituary
WOLF (Leis), Bonnie Sue Age 78, of Vandalia passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was a 1959 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. Survived by her husband of 56 years James "Jim", daughters Tammy Morefield, Amy (Forest) Moses, Teresa (Gilles) Trottier, sons Nicholas Wolf and James "Jimmy" (Karen) Wolf, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, a sister Phyllis O'Ryan and a brother James Leis and other family and friends. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday , at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio , in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
