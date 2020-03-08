Home

Booker HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Booker Taliferra 1935-2020. Retired from Chrysler Corp. as a Procurement Specialist after 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army from Selma, AL. He was educated in the Lutheran schools in Catherine, AL. Previously employed as an oxygen therapist at Grandview and Miami Valley Hospitals. He was a member of Westwood Lutheran Church, and continued membership as a charter member with New Hope Lutheran Church when they merged. There he chaired the Property committee, a member of the New Hope choir, church counsel, and kitchen committee. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and sports fan. He was a 32nd degree Mason. Preceded in death by his father Booker T. Sr. and mother Rosie Hayes. Two sisters and Three Brothers. Survived by and remaining to cherish fine memories and celebrate his life, his wife Janis, son Tyrone (Robin) Hayes, daughter Shawn (Curtis) Davis, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grand children, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 sister-in-laws. Services Monday 1pm March 9, 2020 at New Hope Lutheran Church, 2000 Catalpa Dr. Dayton, Ohio 45406. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Pryor Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
