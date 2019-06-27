MEYER, Bouke Johannes 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully June 23, 2019 after several years of failing health. He was born May 16, 1933 in Rheden, The Netherlands to Egbert and Hendrika (Brouwer) Meijer. He grew up during the Nazi occupation of Holland and served in the Dutch army after World War II. He married the love of his life, Berendina A. van Tuil, on September 15, 1954, and in January 1957 they immigrated to the United States. They became U.S. citizens in April of 2000. Bouke had served as a volunteer firefighter for Springfield Township and was a member of Rockway Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a carpet installer for many years. Later he was employed by Springfield Township as Caretaker for Vale Cemetery. No one was a stranger to Bouke Meyer. He always had a smile on his face and treated everyone he met as if they were his best friend. He was also a great story-teller who would do anything to make you laugh. He was the best husband, father, and Opa anyone could hope for. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Reinder, Johann and Hendrick, his wife, Berendina and their daughter, Berendina "Dee" (Jill) Mas. He is survived by his sister, Alwine, sons, Bouke (Karen) Meyer, Jr., David (Lisa) Meyer, Michael (Diana) Meyer and daughter Karen (Michael) Miller, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor William O. Schwochow. He will be buried in Vale Cemetery in Springfield Township. Memorial gifts may be made to Rockway Lutheran Church. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary