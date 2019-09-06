Home

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1072 Hicks Blvd
Fairfield, OH
Boyd HUFF


1950 - 2019
Boyd HUFF Obituary
HUFF, Boyd W. "Bill" Age 69 of Lockport, IL, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born on March 21, 1950 in Keavy, KY, the son of the late Hansford and Fannie (Jones) Huff. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Naomi Eileen (Brown) Huff; two sons, Boyd (Brandi) Huff Jr. and Brandon (Alaina Thigpen) Huff; grandson, Christopher Boyd Huff; 8 siblings and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be at 11am on Saturday September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1072 Hicks Blvd, Fairfield, OH 45014, with Pastor Tim White officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 6, 2019
