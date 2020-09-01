1/
BOYD KEIFER
KEIFER, Boyd W. Boyd W. Keifer, 92 passed away Aug. 2 2020. Born Aug. 12 1927, to Wilbur and Ruth Keifer, his young years as a farmer lead to being a self taught welder, mechanic, and fixer of all. He retired to Cantonment, FL. After many years in the excavating and trucking business, he finally closed the lids on his toolboxes. Preceded in death by his parents, many friends and wife since 1947, Frances (Frankie) Keifer. Survived by daughter, Janet (Ron) Yetter and son, Kenny (Brenda) Keifer, many grandchildren and great-grand children. He loved us all and is deeply missed. Burial and graveside service in Enon Cemetery, Sept. 4 at 11am., with Pastor Jeff.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
