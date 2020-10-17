1/1
Boyd SMITH
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Boyd A. Boyd A. Smith, 90, lifelong resident of Monroe, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on August 28, 1930, to parents Austin and Beulah (Boyd) Smith. Boyd was a very involved member of the Monroe community. He worked at the Monroe branch of First National Bank, was a member of the Monroe Lion's Club and lifelong member of Monroe Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Boyd enjoyed gardening and especially tending to his tomato plants. Mr. Smith is survived by his daughters, Kim (Doug) Smith King, Kathy Smith & Jennifer (Ted) Tomilson; five grandchildren, Jay (Sherri) King, Kristin Kelsey, Scott Tomilson, Rachel Tomilson & Kayla Tomilson; three great-grandchildren, Graham, Rowan & Linnea Kelsey; and many other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Lee (Collinsworth) Smith; and his parents. The family welcomes everyone to join them for visitation on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at North Monroe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Historical Society, P.O. Box 82, Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved