TAYLOR, Boyd Douglas Age 71, of Oxford, Ohio passed away on October 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Springfield North High School, Springfield, Ohio in 1965 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio in 1974. Doug was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 20, 1947. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pam) Montague on June 27, 1970, and loved every minute of their 49 years together. As a bean counter, Doug dedicated his 35 year career to managing the accounting department at Square D Company (Schneider Electric) where he served as a Plant Controller. He was also active in the Rotary Club, United Way, Junior Achievement and National Management Association. Although playing basketball in high school and college was his first love, he eventually adopted a passion for golfoften running home to proclaim "Pam, I found the secret!"and enjoyed his time coaching the Talawanda JV men's golf team in his retirement. Doug was a most beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who showed us how to love unconditionally. He cherished watching his grandchildren play sports and revered his role as "Papa"embracing every moment with them. Often, he would regale them with stories of how he played for the first basketball team at Wright State University. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Montague "Pam" Taylor; his parents, Boyd and Mary (King) Taylor; and brother, Clarence Eugene "Gene" Taylor. He is survived by his son, Christopher of Columbus, Ohio; his daughter, Jessica (Tom) Neubert of Westerville, Ohio; his two grandchildren, Taylor and Ty; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 2019 on October 10, 2019 from 57 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Mary Church, 111 E., High St. in Oxford, Ohio and burial will take place at the Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the or The Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. The family would like to sincerely thank our parents' amazing friends. The love and kindness you've shown has been our foundation of strength during these difficult times. We will forever hold you in our hearts as an extension of our own family. We would also like to offer our sincere gratitude to the staff and administrative organization of The Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019