Brad POWELL
POWELL, Brad 56, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home. He was born April 25, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Carl and Diane (Garwood) Guisinger. Survivors include his father, Carl "Gus" Guisinger; two brothers and their spouses, Randy & Audrey Guisinger of Grants Pass, OR, Matt & Trice Guisinger of Sanford, FL.; and three nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Guisinger in 2015. Brad was a gentle and caring soul who was much loved by his family and his many friends. He liked listening to the stories of others and had an amazing ability to remember details. Brad cherished life. His connection to others was meaningful and he always ended a phone call with, "I love you". He loved sports; The Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Cubs - and especially the Indianapolis Colts have lost a die-hard fan. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery next to his mother. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
