|
|
BENSINGER, Braden Andrew 37, of Cincinnati, OH, died May 26, 2019 due to an accident at Rocky Fork Creek Gorge in Highland County, OH. He was born March 21, 1982 to parents Ron and Lynne Bensinger. He attended William Mason High School, Ohio University, and University of Cincinnati. He was a respected pilot and flight instructor with Sporty's, Cape Air, Executive Jet Management, and Midmark Corporation. He enjoyed hiking and preferred to spend as much time as possible outdoors in nature. He is survived by his parents Ron and Lynne Bensinger, sister Sarah (husband Adam and son Desmond), brother Austin (wife Karen), brother Collin (wife Katie and daughter Dallas), sister Maddie, grandmother Bess Bensinger, and girlfriend Szilvia Jenei. A memorial service has already been held in his honor at his family's home in Kent, OH.
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019