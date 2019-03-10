|
CARTER, Bradford Roy Age 66 of Fairborn, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice Search; daughter, Cynthia Jane Carter-Goldenburg and son, Joseph Husayn Search Carter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019