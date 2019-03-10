Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 S. Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH
Bradford CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Bradford Roy Age 66 of Fairborn, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice Search; daughter, Cynthia Jane Carter-Goldenburg and son, Joseph Husayn Search Carter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
